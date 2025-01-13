BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) Monday announced that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit or CAFC has decided to upheld the validity of the Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) combination patent in the United States.The company said it will work to appropriately enforce the combination patent through its pediatric exclusivity period expiring in July 2025.Novartis added that it will continue to defend and protect all its important intellectual property and regulatory rights relating to Entresto.There are currently no generic versions of Entresto available in the US, the firm noted.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX