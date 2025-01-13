WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT), Monday said it received CE Mark approval for its BrainSense Adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) and BrainSense Electrode Identifier in the European Union and the United Kingdom.Parkinson's disease patients have benefitted from deep brain stimulation (DBS), a procedure that uses electrical stimulation to treat neurological conditions. BrainSense aDBS can sense brain activity and deliver stimulation in real time. BrainSense Electrode Identifier can improve DBS programming by ensuring optimal initial contact selection in less time.Additionally, the company said that the first programming was completed today, performed by Martijn Beudel, neurologist and associate professor, Department of Neurology, Amsterdam University Medical Center.BrainSense aDBS and BrainSense Electrode identifier will be available in Europe early this ear. The company has also filed for the FDA approval.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX