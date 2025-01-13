Novartis has achieved a significant legal triumph as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) upheld the validity of its combination patent for the heart medication Entresto. This landmark decision overturns a previous ruling from July 2023 by the Delaware District Court and secures Novartis's exclusive marketing rights for Entresto until at least July 2025, when pediatric exclusivity expires. The ruling represents a crucial victory for the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, as it prevents generic versions from entering the U.S. market and maintains the company's strong position in the cardiovascular treatment sector.

The pharmaceutical company's stock has demonstrated robust performance, with shares trading at €96.91, marking a 2.62 percent increase over the past month. The company, valued at €212.2 billion, maintains strong fundamental metrics with a projected 2025 price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. Currently positioned 11.80 percent above its 52-week low while maintaining potential upside of 13.27 percent to its 52-week high, Novartis exhibits solid market momentum supported by key financial indicators, including a price-to-cash flow ratio of 14.68 and a price-to-sales ratio of 4.55.

