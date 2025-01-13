DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms manufacturer, announced Monday a contract worth 21 million euros from an international customer to supply five-digit quantities of 155mm M107 artillery ammunition.The order, booked in December 2024, will be delivered in the first half of 2025.Rheinmetall noted that the M107 continues to be among the world's most widely used artillery projectiles. It can be fired from a large number of 155mm weapon systems.The ammunition will be manufactured by Rheinmetall Expal Munitions in Spain.Rheinmetall has been increasing its production capacities since 2022. The firm aims to be able to produce up to 1.1 million 155mm artillery shells annually by 2027.On the XETRA in Germany, Rheinmetall shares were trading at 638.40 euros, down 1.78%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX