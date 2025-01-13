Anzeige
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF MAXENCE CAQUERET

Finanznachrichten News

Lyon, January 12, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the transfer of midfielder Maxence Caqueret to Italian club Como for a fee of €16.5m, including €1.5m in bonuses, plus a 7.5% profit-share on any future transfer.

Having arrived at OL in 2011 at the age of 11, Maxence Caqueret worked his way through the youth ranks before joining the professional squad in 2019. Quickly becoming a major component of the team, his rise to prominence perfectly embodies the excellence of the Academy and its ability to develop players of the highest calibre.

Over the seasons, Maxence has distinguished himself through his talent, team spirit and exemplary professionalism, making him one of the players most loved by the fans. His unwavering attachment to the club and his constant commitment have also made him a source of inspiration for the younger generations at the Academy.

Maxence Caqueret made 184 appearances for Lyon in all competitions, including a Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich in 2020.

The whole of Olympique Lyonnais wishes him all the best for the rest of his career in Como, and remains convinced that he will continue to uphold the values of excellence that are the pride of the club.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGdulJZtlJyYy51wlplsm5KYa2yUkpWcamfGyZNrYsmYb3JjypuTZsiVZnFqmmVo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89502-efg-120125-transfert-maxence-caqueret-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
