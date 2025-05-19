Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, the most successful club in women's football, will step into a new era as OL LYONNES complete with a new performance campus, and move to Groupama Stadium.

At today's press conference at Groupama Stadium, Kynisca Founder and CEO, and majority owner of Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, Michele Kang, outlined the team's new brand, logo and strategic vision for the club in the years ahead. This new vision includes:

A new name to continue writing an unrivalled history: OL LYONNES

A new logo to be proudly displayed from the start of the 2025/2026 season

A performance campus dedicated to women's sporting excellence

A move to Groupama Stadium for all home matches

"This new chapter for OL LYONNES is about more than a new name and logo it's about redefining what's possible in women's football," said Michele Kang. "Our vision is to set the global standard for excellence, ambition and investment in the women's game, and this transformation reflects our commitment to giving our players, staff and fans the platform they deserve."

OL LYONNES: New Brand Identity

To build upon the club's storied history as the team enters a new era and looks to become the key player in women's football, the club is introducing its new name and brand: OL LYONNES. The team will also adopt a new banner of "Nouvelle Histoire, Même Légende" ("New Story, Same Legend") to carry forth this transition.

To support this transformation, OL LYONNES will proudly boast a brand-new logo on the jersey from the start of the 2025-2026 season. Coupling the attitude, energy, and ambition of the team with the emblematic red and blue colours into a roaring lioness's head, the logo brings together the club's historical DNA and the vision for the future. With a record 39 titles to their name, and an unmatched eight European championship titles, the new logo also includes the addition of a crown to symbolize both past and future success.

"I was pleasantly surprised by the astute balance between the historical DNA of Olympique Lyonnais, and the development of the logo, with this new feminine emblem of a lioness which matches us perfectly. The lioness is so true to our state of mind as warriors, roaring on all the fields of play," said Wendie Renard, captain of OL LYONNES.

A Dedicated Performance Campus for OL LYONNES

As part of the club's missionto continue empowering and elevating the world's most successful women's team, OL LYONNES will build the premiere women's football performance campus in the world with a relentless focus on performance and female athlete well-being.

This campus will serve as the physical embodiment of the renewed OL LYONNES brand and vision for the future. The OL LYONNES campus will bring together the women's professional and reserve teams as well as all academy age categories, and will include state-of-the-art performance facilities customized for female athletes designed to be 'distinctly Lyon' through the incorporation of local materials and finishes. The development will also include Europe's first club-led women's football museum, where fans and the Lyon community will be invited to celebrate the OL LYONNES legacy in the women's game.

"As part of our commitment to setting the gold standard for women's sports and inspiring future generations, creating a world-first environment for champions to thrive is paramount," said Michele Kang. "By investing in infrastructure that meets and exceeds the bar set by top men's clubs, we are showing the world that women's football has earned its rightful place on the world stage."

OL LYONNES have appointed specialist architects F3 to lead the design project, who have most recently worked on the Tottenham Hotspur Men's and Women's Training Facilities in England, and are committed to designing female athlete-specific facilities.

OL LYONNES Move to Groupama Stadium

To allow OL LYONNES to continue to expand its fan base and global presence, the club will permanently set up its home at Groupama Stadium from the start of the 2025-2026 season, where they will play all of their home games in the Arkema Premier League, the French Cup and the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL). With this move, OL LYONNES will become the first women's football team in Europe to play all their matches in a flagship stadium.

After playing an increasing number of showcase matches at Groupama Stadium over the past three seasons, alongside setting new attendance records across the UWCL, OL LYONNES will work to further develop and enrich the fan experience at the stadium.

This stadium share agreement alongside Olympique Lyonnais shows that both OL and OL LYONNES are committed to building an innovative environment for both clubs to uplift each other and thrive together.

About OL LYONNES:

Founded in 2004 as Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, OL LYONNES is the most successful club in women's football, with a record 39 titles, including 8 UEFA Women's Champions League trophies. Acquired by Michele Kang in 2024, OL LYONNES is part of the first women-owned and women-led multi-club organization in football, alongside the Washington Spirit and London City Lionesses. The club carries forward its unparalleled legacy while embracing a bold vision to elevate women's sport, empower female athletes, and inspire future generations by breaking barriers and setting the global standard for excellence and equality in football. For more information, visit http://ol.fr/football/feminin-pro/presentation-ol-lyonnes

About Kynisca

Kynisca is a pioneering global organization dedicated to women's sports, headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Kynisca's mission is to transform women's football through unprecedented investment, proving its commercial viability and cultural impact around the world. The organization supports female athletes with state-of-the-art facilities, world-class technical staff, and innovative sports science, while preserving each club's unique identity. Kynisca is the first global, female-owned, multi-club organization leading the way in women's health innovation and entertainment while building a high-performance culture of excellence on and off the pitch. For more information, visit kynisca.com.

