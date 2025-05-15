EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: BUSINESS ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE 2024/2025 FISCAL YEAR

Increased Ticketing Revenues (up +23%) and Media/Marketing Revenues (up +28%) reveal Positive Impacts of UEFA Europa League Qualification

Total 2025 Revenues shows -28% Decline, as Compared to Total Recurring and Non-Recurring Revenues of 2024

Lyon, May 15, 2025

M€ 31/03/25 31/03/24 Var Var % Ticketing championship & other matches 26,9 25,1 1,7 7% Ticketing European matches 4,1 0,0 4,1 - Ticketing 31,0 25,1 5,8 23% Media rights LFP-FFF 17,8 29,7 -12,0 -40% Media rights UEFA 20,3 0,0 20,3 - Media and marketing rights 38,1 29,7 8,4 28% Sponsoring-Advertising 22,6 23,8 -1,2 -5% Derivative products 9,7 8,2 1,5 18% Upfront royalty OLF license 0,0 26,9 -26,9 -100% Other brand-related revenue 8,3 9,9 -1,6 -16% Brand-related revenue 17,9 45,0 -27,1 -60% Seminars & visits 4,4 5,3 -0,9 -17% Majors events - recurring events 0,7 1,3 -0,6 -49% Majors events - non-recurring events 6,8 16,6 -9,8 -59% Arena 0,0 5,1 -5,1 -100% Events 11,9 28,3 -16,4 -58% Revenue (excluding player trading) 121,5 151,9 -30,4 -20% Revenue from sale of player registrations 57,2 96,9 -39,7 -41% Total revenue (1) 178,7 248,8 -70,1 -28%

1 IAP (Indicateur Alternatif de Performance) "Total operating revenues", which includes revenues from non-trading activities as well as proceeds from the sale of player contracts.

1/ Business income

TICKET SALES: €31.0m (+ €5.8m, +23%)

At March 31, 2025 ticketing revenues performed well, up by +€5.8m (+23%). In particular, they benefited from European ticketing revenues of €4.1m (no European Cup participation in N-1). In N-1, they also included ticketing revenues from OL Reign (deconsolidated on June 30, 2024) amounting to €2.8m.

TV AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €38.1m (+€8.4m,+28%)

Similarly, TV rights revenues to March 31, 2025 include UEFA TV rights of €20.3m, in connection with the club's participation in the Europa League. Domestic TV rights (-40%), meanwhile, are impacted by the sharp drop in revenues linked to rights agreement between DAZN and the LFP for the 2024/2029 cycle

PARTNERSHIPS - ADVERTISING: €22.6m (-€1.2m, -5%)

Revenues from Partnerships-Advertising benefited from a better ranking in Ligue 1 over the period (7thplace, compared with 10thplace in N-1), but were impacted by changes in the scope of consolidation compared with March 31, 2024 to the tune of -1.7 M€ overall, in connection with the disposals carried out last year

(OL Féminin, OL Vallée Arena and OL Reign)

It should be noted that the partnership contract with Emirates has been extended for a further 5 seasons, until June 30, 2030

BRANDED PRODUCTS: €17.9m (-€27.1m, -60% as compared to Total + Nonrecurring Revs of 2024)

Derivative products performed well at March 31, 2025 (+€1.5m, i.e. +18%), mainly boutique revenues but also on e-commerce revenues.

In N-1, Other brand income included a lump-sum royalty of €26.9m for the licensing (for an initial term of 50 years) of the "Olympique Lyonnais" brands to OL Féminin, in accordance with the agreements signed with Michele Kang on February 8, 2024.

Excluding the impact of this one-off income in N-1, other brand income fell by just €1.6m.

The impact of changes in the scope of consolidation on brand revenues is offset by income generated by services rendered to OL Féminin.

EVENTS: €11.9m (-€16.4m, -58% as compared to Total + Nonrecurring Revs of 2024)

Within the Events business line, Major Events, which had reached a high level N-1 (€23.0m), came in at €7.5m, including revenues from the 11 soccer matches at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the France/Belgium UEFA Nations League match.

Changes in the scope of consolidation impacted the Events business line by a total of €5.7m, compared with N-1 (sale of OL Vallée Arena)

Seminars and Stadium Visits were virtually stable at €4.1m.

TRADING PLAYERS: €57.2m (-€39.7m, -41%)

Income from the sale of player contracts amounted to €57.2m (IFRS amount, net of solidarity contribution, incentives and discounting) over the first nine months of the year, with the sale of Jake O'BRIEN to Everton (€14.2m), Maxence CAQUERET to Como (€12.6m), Gift ORBAN to Hoffenheim (€9.2m), Mamadou SARR to Strasbourg (€9.2m), Jeffinho to Botafogo (€4.8m), Mama BALDE to Brest (€4.2m), as well as various indemnities and incentives amounting to €3.0m. By March 31, 2024, they had reached a high level of €96.9m, with major disposals including Bradley BARCOLA to PSG (€40.5m), Castello LUKEBA to Leipzig (€30.0m) and Romain FAIVRE to Bournemouth (€14.0m)

Further sales of player contracts are also expected during fiscal 2025 the summer mercato, based on the early June window, as adjusted by FIFA for the 2025 Club World Cup.

2/ RECENT EVENTS AND OUTLOOK

SPORTS

The club currently occupies 7th place in Ligue 1, ahead of the final matchday on May 18, 2025, and is aiming for European competition qualification for the 2025/2026 season. In the Europa League, it lost in the quarter-finals to Manchester United.

EVENTS

Groupama Stadium will once again host the TOP 14 semi-finals on June 20 and 21, 2025, and the Imagine Dragons group on July 3, 2025.

CASH LIQUIDITY

Since its acquisition of a majority interest in Eagle Football Group, our major shareholder Eagle Football Holdings ("EFH") has been the primary source of cash liquidity, to meet the Group's cash flow requirements. EFH has funded cash equity contributions of €293m, since the acquisition, with €129.7m in cash funded during the last 9 months of cash. In addition to its cash contribution, EFH has contributed gross player assets, available for sale, of €97m during the last 9 months.

Eagle Football Group expects additional cash liquidity benefits, earlier than normal during the summer Mercato, and during 2024/2025 fiscal year, as a result of FIFA's decision to open a transfer window in June 2025, in connection with the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Previously announced capitalization initiatives of Eagle Football Holdings are progressing and are expected to provide further support to Eagle Football Group. EFH is now in the final stages of its sale process/strategic plan relating to its ownership interest in Crystal Palace Football Club. EFH also expects to file its confidential registration statement, relating to its planned IPO, with the SEC within the month of May 2025.

