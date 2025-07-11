EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: UPDATE ON OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS' FINANCIAL SITUATION

Lyon, July 11, 2025 - 11.00 pm

Following its hearing before the DNCG Appeals Committee, which confirmed its participation in Ligue 1 and the Europa League for the 2025/26 season, Olympique Lyonnais wishes to provide an update on its financial situation. The appeal committee's decision overturns the DNCG's decision to relegate the club to Ligue 2 and imposes restrictions on the club's wage bill and transfer fees for the 2025/26 Ligue 1 budget proposed by the club.

This hearing enabled the club's new management, led by Michele Kang and Michael Gerlinger, to present updated information on the company's governance, financial situation and operating outlook.

In financial terms, the requirements for the 2025/26 financial year are covered by the cash available in the Group's bank accounts as of June 30, 2025, supplemented by a contribution of €87 million from the shareholders of Eagle Football Holdings, as well as a bank guarantee of €30 million to cover any additional requirements.

Thanks to this cash injection, business continuity is no longer dependent on the transactions carried out by Eagle Football Holdings in connection with the sale of its stake in Crystal Palace and an IPO on the NYSE.

The forecasts for the 2025/26 season demonstrate an ability to cover all operating requirements and to meet the financial commitments made to the main suppliers and agents, as well as the settlement of social security debts with the implementation of payment schedules. An agreement has also been reached with UEFA regarding financial penalties, which has been announced in a separate press release.

The management team remains committed to transparency and compliance and is continuing its efforts to ensure the club's long-term financial and operational stability. The company will issue a press release on the evening of July 28 on its activity for the 2024/25 financial year ending June 30, 2025.

