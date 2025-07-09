Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Olympique Lyonnais restored to Ligue 1

Lyon, July 9, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais welcomes the decision of Federal Appeals Commission of the DNCG to restore our position in Ligue 1, with immediate effect, following the successful presentation of further administrative details and plans from the Club's new management and shareholders to the Appeal Commission.

We would like to sincerely thank those who have supported us during these challenging times, including fans, players, staff, partners, and elected officials. Presenting the support of those inside and outside of the Club was persuasive, enabling us to demonstrate the importance that the wider community placed on a successful outcome.

The new management, with the support and commitment of shareholders and lenders, have made it clear that we will bring greater professionalism to our administrative affairs, with a strong autonomous governance structure

We will now return our focus to creating success on the pitch, ahead of the new season. With Michael Gerlinger and his team developing a hard-working talented squad ready for us to compete at the highest level of football, we will look forward to welcoming you back into the Groupama Stadium to cheer us on.

The Federal Appeals Commission of the DNCG outcome means we meet one of the conditions to take our rightful place in the Europa League.

Michele Kang, President of Olympique Lyonnais: "The decision from the Federal Appeals Commission of the DNCG is a huge relief for everyone involved in the club but especially for the fans and players. I am grateful to all those that supported us during these challenging times, the value of which enabled us to make a strong case, resulting with us being restored to Ligue 1.

The new leadership and governance structures that have been put in place allow us to look at this as a new beginning for OL, one that is stronger and will create great success for us on and off the pitch.

Nous Sommes l'Olympique Lyonnais!"





Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm9paZ1rlJqbyJ6fZZaZnJWVbWeUmmeXa5Sdm5RplMvFmXKWnJyVaMibZnJjnmpn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92951-efg_cp_09072025_l1_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
