Wallbox, (NYSE:WBX) a global leader in electric vehicle ("EV") charging and energy management solutions, announced that Quasar 2, its latest bidirectional charger, has received a certificate of compliance from UL Solutions for the U.S. market. Quasar 2, which now bears the UL Mark, is officially the first bidirectional charger to meet principal safety standards for DC EV chargers using a CCS1 connector.

"Obtaining the UL certification for Quasar 2 marks a significant achievement for Wallbox and showcases our world-class engineering capabilities and ability to bring cutting-edge solutions to market," said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. "Receiving the UL Mark not only underscores our dedication to upholding the highest industry standards, but also positions us at the forefront of EV charging innovation. We expect to launch Quasar 2 in the near term and believe it has the potential to revolutionize home energy management."

"This achievement reinforces UL Solutions' focus on capabilities that serve the EV market with services that help increase confidence in products' performance, reliability and safety," said Jeff Smidt, senior vice president of Industrial Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions. "We are proud to play a part in the Wallbox journey to meet the demand for EV charging equipment."

Quasar 2 is Wallbox's next-generation bidirectional DC charger that enables advanced V2X functionality, including powering a home during a power outage. Its compact and award-winning design makes it suitable for residential installations. Quasar 2, which is expected to launch in the near future, is compatible with EVs using ISO 15118-20, the industry standard for bidirectional charging.

Quasar 2 is certified according to UL 9741, 2nd edition of the Outline of Investigation for Electric Vehicle Power Export Equipment (EVPE), UL 2231-2, the Standard for Personnel Protection Systems for Electric Vehicle (EV) Supply Circuits: Particular Requirements for Protection Devices for Use in Charging Systems and UL 1741, the Standard for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection System Equipment for Use With Distributed Energy Resources.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

