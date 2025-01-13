WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's, Inc. (M) said it expects fourth quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share to be in-line with the previously issued range of $1.40 to $1.65 and net sales to be at, to slightly below, the low-end of the previously issued range of $7.8 billion to $8.0 billion. Macy's, Inc. comparable sales were roughly flat quarter-to-date with Macy's non-First 50 locations, inclusive of non-go-forward locations, performing below expectations and generating negative comparable sales.'Our Bold New Chapter strategy continues to gain traction, putting us on track to achieve our second quarter of sequential comparable sales improvement,' said Macy's, CEO Tony Spring.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX