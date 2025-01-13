Regulatory News:

HSBC Continental Europe (called, "Crédit Commercial de France" at the time of the issuance concerned and hereinafter referred to as the "Issuer") announced today, the convening of a general meeting of the holders of subordinated notes in an aggregate initial principal amount of 600,000,000 French francs (approximately equivalent to 91,469,410 euros) (ISIN Code: FR0000585333) issued on 22 July 1985 (the "Notes") and of a residual outstanding amount of 16,178,754 euros, on 3 February 2025 at 9 a.m. (Paris time), upon first notice or, if no quorum is present, at the same time on 17 February 2025, in each case, at the registered office of the Issuer, located at 38, avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris (the "General Meeting

At the General Meeting, holders of the Notes will primarily be asked to approve the amendment of the terms and conditions of the Notes to include an early redemption at par provision at the option of the Issuer. Subject to the approval of such amendments by the General Meeting, the Issuer's intention is to redeem all of the Notes as soon as possible following the date of the General Meeting at which they are approved.

The Issuer has appointed HSBC Bank plc as the Solicitation Agent in connection with this consent solicitation. The Solicitation Agent can be contacted by telephone on +44 20 7992 6237 or by email at LM_EMEA@hsbc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113632495/en/

Contacts:

Sophie Ricord

sophie.ricord@hsbc.fr

+33 6 89 10 17 62

Raphaële-Marie Hirsch

raphaele.marie.hirsch@hsbc.fr

+ 33 7 64 57 35 55