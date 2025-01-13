Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to report its expansion of its flagship MOD drops brand into the Province of New Brunswick. This milestone follows the receipt of the Company's first purchase order from Cannabis NB, New Brunswick's exclusive authorized wholesaler of legal recreational cannabis products.



"2024 was a transformative year for Glow, with our innovative MOD and .decimal brands achieving rapid success in Ontario, now available in over 750 retail locations across the province," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow LifeTech. "We're thrilled to build on this momentum as we enter 2025, launching MOD drops in New Brunswick and introducing our market-leading products to Atlantic Canada for the first time. This expansion represents another step forward as we continue laying the foundation for growth into additional provinces throughout 2025."



The Company's initial launch in New Brunswick will feature the MOD THC Berry Drops and MOD THC Lime Drops SKUs, serving as an introduction to the brand and leveraging the successful portfolio launch strategy employed in Ontario. The first orders are set to ship in January 2025, with products becoming available for purchase across New Brunswick through Cannabis NB retail stores and their private retailer partners.



By bringing its category-leading products to a new region, Glow continues to execute on its growth strategy of expanding its footprint across Canada while delivering innovative, consumer-focused solutions. With proprietary technology and a proven track record of success in Ontario, the Company is well-positioned to capture new market opportunities and drive sustained growth in 2025 and beyond.

Recent News

The Company recently reported 49% Q/Q Revenue Growth, 73% Gross Margins, and Strengthened Balance Sheet in Q3 2024. Full story here: https://bit.ly/3PuYiG2

About Glow LifeTech Corp

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the proposed Debt Settlement, including the amount and completion thereof and statements regarding the Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the Offering and Debt Settlement described in this news release will be completed on the terms described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

