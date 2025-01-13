Anzeige
13.01.2025 14:50 Uhr
RONN, Inc: Ronn to Suggest Bitcoin Mining as an Additional Revenue Stream to Canada's Hydrogen Corridor Hubs Potential Partners

Finanznachrichten News

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / RONN Inc. (OTC:RONN) is envisioning and continually redefining what 'clean and green' means. We believe the future of hubs will be supported by adding as many revenue streams as possible. By merging hydrogen technology with Bitcoin mining, we're erasing environmental doubts around crypto and driving a more sustainable and crypto-profitable tomorrow." Ronn Ford stated, "This isn't just about cutting emissions. It's about unlocking new revenue streams and empowering communities-to benefit from green tech. Picture self-sustaining economies that respect the land, all while pioneering the future of clean energy." Revenue sharing will be a part of all of our hubs, and adding revenue potential will directly impact our bottom line.

Hydrogen-driven power generation is expected to reduce the cost of electricity, reducing one of the most significant overheads in mining. Fewer barriers to entry, fatter margins, and a dependable supply of green power-suddenly, Bitcoin mining isn't just lucrative, it's sustainable. Hydrogen-based fuel cells simplify power generation, stabilizing energy costs and reducing volatility.

"At RONN Inc., we've fused hydrogen industry expertise with game-changing technology, and we hope to prove that Bitcoin can increase profitability. Our hydrogen infrastructure potentially reduces energy costs for miners. It sets a new gold standard in eco-friendly finance, tears down old boundaries, reinvent energy markets, and hands communities the keys to their sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including but not limited to securing required financing, obtaining relevant regulatory approvals, and effectively implementing the hydrogen corridor project. Such statements reflect current expectations but are subject to uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. RONN assumes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Ronn Ford
CEO
ronn.ford@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: RONN, Inc




View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
