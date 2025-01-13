WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP), Monday stated that it expects total net revenues, and adjusted earnings per share to be at or above the company's financial outlook for the fiscal year 2024.For the fourth quarter, net revenues of Purified Cortrophin Gel are expected to be $59.2 million to $59.8 million. Revenues of combined Iluvien and Yutiq to be between $26.6 million and $27.2 million.Looking ahead, the biopharmaceutical company expects total net revenues to be between $739 million and $759 million, and adjusted EBITDA of between $182 million and $192 million for the fiscal year 2025. Analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the full year revenue to be $720.3 million.In the pre-market hours, ANI's stock is trading at $54.74, down 0.55 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX