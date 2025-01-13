Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of approximately $2.25 million through the exercise of 15 million common share purchase warrants. These proceeds will be instrumental in advancing the Company's strategic priorities, including accelerating the commercialization of its flagship quantum cybersecurity product, Sentry-Q, closing new business opportunities, and driving shareholder value.

The warrants, initially issued as part of a private placement in March 2024, were exercised at a price of $0.15 per share, with a set expiration date of March 20, 2025.

"We are thrilled to report a 100% exercise of outstanding warrants, reflecting strong confidence in QeM's innovative quantum technology solutions," said Francis Bellido, President and CEO of Quantum eMotion. "This includes significant participation from management and insiders, underscoring our collective commitment to the Company's success. These funds bolster our financial position and provide the resources needed to execute our growth plan with vigor. We sincerely thank our shareholders for their ongoing support."

In addition to this milestone, QeM is excited to announce its participation in the 11th Annual AlphaNorth CEM Capital Event, held from January 17 to 19, 2025, in Nassau, Bahamas. At the event, Francis Bellido will host one-on-one meetings with investors, sharing insights into QeM's unique position in the burgeoning quantum cybersecurity market.

"With the increasing interest in quantum-based technologies, this event offers a unique opportunity to engage with investors looking for high-growth tech companies with transformative potential," said Mr. Bellido. "QeM leads the way in quantum cybersecurity innovation, tackling critical challenges in healthcare, blockchain, and secure communications with our proprietary solutions. We are eager to share our vision and demonstrate how we are creating value in this rapidly expanding market."

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

