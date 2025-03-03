Irvine, California and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the official inauguration of its new office in Irvine, California. The grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 28, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the company as it expands its presence in the United States.

Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, and John Young, Director and Board Member, expressed their gratitude to all attendees who made this event a resounding success. The celebration welcomed over 400 esteemed business leaders, including state, county, and city officials. We were joined by professionals from various sectors, including AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and quantum communications. Higher education was well represented by professors from some of the world's top universities: USC, Pepperdine, UCI, Concordia, Chapman, Geneva, the University of Quebec, and Cal State Fullerton.

Inventors, manufacturers, investment bankers, educators, top Wall Street financial advisors, and executives from major institutions all mingled together in a fun, relaxed setting. The gathering provided an exceptional networking opportunity, fostering strong industry relationships in an atmosphere that reflected tremendous enthusiasm, fellowship, and camaraderie.

"We are very proud to launch our Irvine office," said Dr. Bellido. "Following our successful financing, and recent signings of major industry forces in crypto, healthcare, and medical supplies, we believe that establishing a U.S. presence will significantly enhance QeM's ability to further its development, commercialization, and access to substantial capital markets."

The event was masterfully organized by QeM Board Member John Young. Dr. Bellido praised Young's exceptional achievements in the cybersecurity industry, noting that he has accomplished a rare and elite feat by earning ISC2's nine cybersecurity certifications in just a six-month timeframe, an unprecedented performance that may never be matched. As only the 11th person globally to achieve this distinction, and as the author of four books, combined with four decades of experience mainly at IBM and McDonnell Douglas, Young is widely recognized as one of the world's Top Five cybersecurity experts.

John Young added, "It is an honor to be part of Quantum eMotion at such a pivotal time. The launch of our Irvine office marks a significant step in our journey towards pioneering quantum-safe security solutions. As cybersecurity threats evolve, our commitment to innovation and excellence remains unwavering. We possess the fastest, most uncrackable encryption technology ever seen, and I am excited to contribute to QeM's mission in securing digital communications for the future."

"Quantum computers pose a significant threat to classical encryption technologies," Dr. Bellido emphasized. "John's extensive cybersecurity expertise is instrumental in our mission to develop quantum-safe security solutions. His contributions are vital to the growth and success of our company."

Quantum eMotion is dedicated to creating affordable, high-quality quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions powered by its cutting-edge QRNG2 technology. By harnessing quantum randomness, QeM ensures bulletproof encryption, fortifying digital security in the era of quantum computing.

About Quantum eMotion

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Krown Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

