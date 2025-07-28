Montreal, Quebec and Manila, Philippines--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity technologies, is proud to announce the signing of a strategic partnership with Kold Kings Group Inc. (KKG), a premier risk management and security technology provider headquartered in Metro Manila, Philippines. This collaboration aims to promote, integrate, and commercialize QeM's cutting-edge Sentry-Q quantum cybersecurity platform across critical infrastructure and security-conscious sectors throughout the Philippines.

The agreement outlines a comprehensive collaboration between the two companies, including the initiation of a Pilot Project, the development of a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and Licensing Agreement, and joint efforts to achieve regulatory approvals and market adoption. The partnership will also explore the integration of entropy-as-a-service (EaaS) into national defense frameworks and public sector systems, enabling the Philippines to take a leading role in quantum-resilient cybersecurity.

KKG, the Kold Kings Group, is widely recognized across Asia for delivering innovative, integrated, and adaptive security solutions that span physical, digital, and social dimensions. With a unique ability to tailor services to each client's vision and culture, KKG combines international experience with deep local expertise to deliver high-quality, technologically advanced security solutions.

"We see this partnership as a transformational opportunity to elevate cybersecurity resilience across the region," said Mr. Kirk Munro, CEO of Kold Kings Group. "By integrating QeM's quantum cybersecurity technology into our offerings, we are enabling a new level of trust, data protection, and digital sovereignty for government and enterprise clients alike. This aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver security services that are not only effective but deeply personalized to our clients' objectives."

As the lead system integrator, KKG will oversee customer engagements, deployment strategies, and regulatory submissions in the Philippines, while Quantum eMotion will provide the Sentry-Q platform, ensure compliance with global standards (including ISO and FIPS certifications), and support roadmap and pricing strategy development.

"We are excited to collaborate with a forward-thinking company like KKG," said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Their extensive reach and reputation in Asia, combined with their deep understanding of risk management and client needs, make them an ideal partner for deploying Sentry-Q. Together, we are introducing a robust solution that brings true quantum randomness and post-quantum protection to critical systems and networks."

The partnership will be guided by a joint Steering Committee, comprised of senior representatives from both organizations, to oversee progress, review opportunities, and ensure alignment on technical and commercial goals.

This MOU marks a major step in Quantum eMotion's international expansion and reinforces both companies' commitment to defending digital assets with the most advanced tools available in the quantum era.

About Kold Kings Group Inc.

Kold Kings Group (KKG) is a leading innovator in risk management and security technology solutions in Asia. Based in Metro Manila, KKG delivers high-quality, adaptive, and integrated security services across the region. Its unique value lies in tailoring each engagement to the client's culture and objectives-blending tactical expertise with advanced systems to meet modern security demands.

Website at https://www.kkg-security.com, or contact: +639065263352

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260251

SOURCE: Quantum eMotion Corp.