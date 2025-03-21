Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Corporation") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,920,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to officers and employees of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan.

Each Option is exercisable for one common share in the capital of QeM (a "Share") at a price of $0.69 per Share. The Options were granted as part of the long-term compensation and employee retention incentives program provided by the Corporation, as well as in accordance with the terms of employment contracts. The Options will vest immediately and will expire on March 20th, 2035.

This grant follows the successful completion of the LIFE offering and the receipt of approximately $2.25 million through the exercise of 15 million common share purchase warrants and demonstrates the strong commitment and confidence to execute the corporation's plan.

About Quantum eMotion

The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Krown Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

