WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) said it expects to report fourth quarter total revenue of $57.6 million, compared to $35.8 million for the same period of 2023. Rigel expects to report fourth quarter net product sales of $46.5 million, compared to $29.5 million for the same period of 2023.For the full year, Rigel expects to report total revenue of $179.3 million, including net product sales of $144.9 million, compared to total revenue of $116.9 million in 2023, which included net product sales of $104.3 million. The company expects to report cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $77.3 million as of December 31, 2024.Rigel anticipates 2025 total revenue of approximately $200 to $210 million, including: net product sales of approximately $185 million to $192 million. The company anticipates it will report positive net income for 2025. Also, Rigel plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study in recurrent glioma in 2025.