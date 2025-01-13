Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is set to significantly expand its neuroscience portfolio through a strategic $14.6 billion acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, offering $132 per share. This major move centers around the promising medication Caplyta, already approved for treating schizophrenia and bipolar depression. The announcement sparked considerable market interest, with Intra-Cellular Therapies' shares surging more than one-third in pre-market trading to $128.75. This acquisition aligns with J&J's strategic focus on pharmaceutical and medical technology growth following its recent separation from its consumer goods business, which became Kenvue.

Future Development Pipeline

The integration presents substantial growth opportunities through Intra-Cellular Therapies' development pipeline, particularly the compound ITI-1284, which shows promise in treating anxiety disorders and Alzheimer's-related psychosis. The transaction is expected to conclude within the current year, pending regulatory approvals. J&J plans to provide detailed financial implications of this acquisition, including its impact on earnings per share, during its annual results presentation on January 22.

