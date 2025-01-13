WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Monday, announced plans to offer $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.250 percent senior notes due 2032, through a private placement to eligible purchasers.The company plans to utilize the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding part of the costs associated with its pending acquisition of Apex.The New Notes will be issued as additional notes under the existing indenture dated February 23, 2024, through which the company previously issued $400 million in 7.250 percent senior notes due 2032.CNX is currently trading at $30.38, up 1.27 percent or $0.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX