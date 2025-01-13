WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS) Monday said it has agreed to buy Vistar Media, a provider of technology solutions for digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertisements reaching millions of consumers throughout their daily lives.T-Mobile will acquire all of Vistar's industry-leading capabilities. This includes its intelligent marketplace and technology solutions for buying, selling and managing media campaigns across a global network of more than 1.1 million digital screens provided by nearly 370 OOH media owners and serving more than 3,000 brand partner advertisers.T-Mobile will pay around $600 million in cash, subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in first-quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.Post close, the transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to EBITDA.T-Mobile continues to expect to return up to $14 billion as part of its 2025 Shareholder Return ProgramCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX