WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a provider of security solutions, Monday, announced that its security division has received an $81 million order from an international customer. The order includes multiple units of the Eagle M60 mobile high-energy cargo and vehicle inspection system.The advanced inspection systems are designed to enhance border security and safeguard critical infrastructure. They will play a key role in detecting potential threats by scanning cargo and vehicles at high energy levels, ensuring the safety and integrity of vital transportation and infrastructure sectors.OSIS is currently trading at $152.53, down 0.53 percent or $0.82 on the Nasdaq.