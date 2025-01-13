WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a provider of security solutions, Monday, announced that its security division has received an $81 million order from an international customer. The order includes multiple units of the Eagle M60 mobile high-energy cargo and vehicle inspection system.
The advanced inspection systems are designed to enhance border security and safeguard critical infrastructure. They will play a key role in detecting potential threats by scanning cargo and vehicles at high energy levels, ensuring the safety and integrity of vital transportation and infrastructure sectors.
OSIS is currently trading at $152.53, down 0.53 percent or $0.82 on the Nasdaq.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News