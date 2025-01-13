Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant apoA-I, today announces its financial calendar for 2025.

Events Dates* Cash position and activity update for Q4 2024 Thursday, February 27, 2025 2024 Full-Year Results Thursday, March 6, 2025 Cash position and activity update for Q1 2025 Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Cash position and activity update for Q2 2025 Thursday, August 28, 2025 2025 Half-Year Results Thursday, September 25, 2025 Cash position and activity update for Q3 2025 Tuesday, November 25, 2025 * indicative dates subject to change

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines for diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I-based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in Sepsis and critical care.

