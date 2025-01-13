BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) - the American multinational retail corporation has announced a comprehensive brand refresh that highlights its transformation into a people-led, tech-driven omnichannel retailer.The company has introduced an updated look that reflects both its heritage and innovation. As the company has expanded, its commitment has extended beyond offering affordable products to enhancing the customer and member experience. Walmart strives to save time, promote healthier lifestyles, build wealth, and strengthen communities and the planet.Walmart's updated brand identity reflects the retailer's evolution to meet current customer needs while honoring its legacy as a one-stop shopping destination. The business has expanded to include affordable prices, digital services, health offerings, and more. This refreshed identity aims to more accurately represent Walmart's current role in the market.Key features of Walmart's brand refresh include:A wordmark inspired by Sam Walton's classic trucker hat, designed with a modern, custom font to distinguish Walmart.A spark symbolizing Walmart's energy, guiding customers through every aspect of the shopping experience.A color palette of True Blue and Spark Yellow, reflecting Walmart's heritage while introducing fresh updates.A tone that is relatable and approachable, representing the millions of customers Walmart serves through its voice, illustrations, and photography.The refreshed brand identity will strengthen Walmart's credibility and customer connections, establish it as a leader in digital-first services, and enhance its image as a modern and culturally vibrant brand.Walmart's refreshed brand will be rolled out across all channels, starting with Store 4108 in October 2024. The official launch will occur in January 2025 on Walmart.com, the app, and marketing assets, with further updates throughout the year.Currently WMT is trading at $91.30 or 1.83% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX