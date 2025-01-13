SciBase announces outcome of directed issue and preliminary outcome of rights issue

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase" or the "Company") today announces the preliminary outcome of the capital raise, consisting of a rights issue of units of approximately SEK 59.3 million (the "Rights Issue") and a directed issue of units, deviating from existing shareholders' preferential rights, of approximately SEK 22.5 million (the "Directed Issue"), that was announced on November 12, 2024 (the "Capital Raise"). All 16,669,624 units in the Directed Issue have been subscribed and paid for, and thus the Board of Directors of SciBase plans to resolve on allocation of units to the investors in the Directed Issue on January 14, 2025. The preliminary outcome of the Rights Issue indicates that 22,916,119 units, corresponding to approximately 52.2 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for both with and without the support of unit rights. The Rights Issue was covered to approximately 50.4 percent by subscription commitments, guarantee commitments and declarations of intentions to subscribe for units. Consequently, the guarantee commitments will not be utilized. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will initially receive approximately SEK 30.9 million, and through the Directed Issue the Company will initially receive approximately SEK 22.5 million, before issuance costs. Should all attached warrants of series TO 3 (the "Warrants"), relating to the issued units in the Capital Raise, be exercised, the Company may receive an additional amount of minimum SEK 53.4 million and maximum SEK 89.1 million.

Allocation of units in the Directed Issue

All units in the Directed Issue have been subscribed and paid for, and thus, the Board of Directors of SciBase intends to resolve on the allocation of 16,669,624 units in the Directed Issue, on January 14, 2025, in conjunction with the Company's resolution on allocation based on the final outcome in the Rights Issue. Each unit in the Directed Issue consists of three (3) shares and three (3) Warrants. Through the Directed Issue, the Company will initially receive approximately SEK 22.5 million before issuance costs.

Outcome in the Rights Issue

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on January 13, 2025 and the preliminary subscription summary indicates that 22,674,031 units, corresponding to approximately SEK 30.6 million, or approximately 51.6 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with the support of units rights and 242,088 units, corresponding to approximately SEK 0.3 million, or approximately 0.6 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for without the support of unit rights, for a combined total subscription, with and without the support of unit rights, of approximately 52.2 percent. The Rights Issue was covered to approximately 50.4 percent by subscription commitments, guarantee commitments and declarations of intentions to subscribe for units. Consequently, the guarantee commitments will not be utilized. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will initially receive approximately SEK 30.9 million before issuance costs.

Allocation of units in the Rights Issue will be conducted according to the principles specified in the EU growth prospectus issued in connection with the Rights Issue, published on December 20, 2024 (the "Prospectus"). Notifications regarding the allocation of units subscribed without the support of unit rights will be sent via contract notes to those allocated units. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive allocation notifications in accordance with the procedures of each respective nominee.

Number of shares and share capital

As a result of the Rights Issue, the Company's share capital increases by SEK 3,437,417.85, from SEK 10,976,920.20 to SEK 14,414,338.05, through the issuance of 68,748,357 shares. Thus, the number of shares increases from 219,538,404 to 288,286,761 shares. The dilution effect amounts to 23.8 percent.

Through the Directed Issue, the number of shares in SciBase will increase by 50,008,872 shares, from a total of 288,286,761 shares (calculated on the total number of shares in the Company after the Rights Issue) to a total of 338,295,633 shares. As a result of the Directed Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 2,500,443.60, from SEK 14,414,338.05 (calculated on the Company's share capital after the Rights Issue) to SEK 16,914,781.65. The dilution effect from the Directed Issue amounts to approximately 14.8 percent of the number of shares in the Company (calculated on the total number of shares in the Company after the Rights Issue and the Directed Issue).

Should all Warrants, issued in the Capital Raise, be exercised, the number of shares will increase by an additional 118,757,229 and the share capital will increase by an additional SEK 5,937,861.45, corresponding to an additional dilution effect of approximately 26.0 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company (calculated on the total number of shares in the Company after the Rights Issue, the Directed Issue and full exercise of all Warrants).

Trading in BTU

Trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") will continue on Nasdaq First North Growth Market up to, and including, January 17, 2025.

Warrants

One (1) Warrant entitles to subscription of one (1) new share in the Company during the period from and including November 24, 2025, until and including, December 5, 2025. The subscription price when exercising the Warrants will be determined as 80 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the measurement period from and including November 10, 2025, until and including, November 21, 2025, however, no less than SEK 0.45 and no more than SEK 0.75 per share.

Advisors

SciBase has engaged Penser by Carnegie as financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt as legal advisor in connection with the Capital Raising.

Certified Advisor (CA):

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 PM on January 13, 2025.

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The Company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since June 2, 2015, and the Certified Advisor is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For more information, visit www.SciBase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/sv/pressmeddelanden .

