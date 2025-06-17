SciBase has signed a Collaboration and License Agreement with Castle Biosciences to develop diagnostic tests within dermatology and intends to carry out a directed share issue of approximately MSEK 30

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-based diagnostic solutions for skin disorders, today announced it has signed a collaboration and license agreement with Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL), a US-based leader in molecular diagnostics. The initial goal of the collaboration is to develop a test that predicts flares in patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis (AD). The method will be based on SciBase's EIS technology and specifically, Nevisense, inclusive of both the desktop and point-of care devices. In connection with the collaboration and license agreement, SciBase intends to carry out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 30 million, of which Castle Biosciences has undertaken to subscribe for shares corresponding to a total amount of approximately SEK 19 million. The subscription price in the directed share issue corresponds to SEK 0.40 per share. Additional information regarding the directed share issue will be announced through a separate press release in connection with this press release.

Under the collaboration and license agreement, the Companies will jointly explore and develop various clinical indications related to dermatologic diseases. SciBase's initial territory will be the EU, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, while Castle Biosciences' initial territory will be North America. Assuming development success, SciBase will receive a single-digit royalty percentage on the Castle gross margin as well as a low double-digit percentage mark-up on product sales to Castle. SciBase will also receive a milestone payment of 5 million U.S. dollars when Castle sales reach 50 million U.S. dollars annually. While the development agreement calls for sharing of development costs, SciBase will be deferring its clinical development costs for the initial indication of pre-symptomatically predicting flares in patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis, with reimbursement being made from future royalty and milestone payments.

"This collaboration with Castle Biosciences is exciting for SciBase," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "It will accelerate the use of Nevisense within the skin barrier health market. It will rapidly broaden our already existing clinical studies pipeline by increasing the number of studies, ultimately speeding up access to more effective therapies for patients with skin barrier dysfunction. We are also pleased to welcome Castle as a shareholder in SciBase."

"We are excited to expand our commitment to the dermatologic community, clinicians and patients alike, with the signing of this agreement," said Derek Maetzold, CEO of Castle Biosciences. "Atopic dermatitis is a disease that impacts a significant number of lives, worldwide. We are excited about this opportunity to work with SciBase to develop a test that could improve the management of patients diagnosed with this disease, and potentially other dermatologic diseases. We believe this is a good fit for us, with our existing commercial portfolio of tests in skin cancers, as well as our pipeline test in development for use in patients diagnosed with moderate-to-severe AD who are seeking systemic treatment - the majority of which are managed by the same dermatological clinician."

In connection with the collaboration and license agreement, SciBase intends to carry out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 30 million. The subscription price in the directed share issue corresponds to SEK 0.40 per share. Castle Biosciences has undertaken to subscribe for 47,886,950 shares in the directed share issue, corresponding to approximately SEK 19 million. Through the directed share issue, Castle Biosciences is becoming one of SciBase's largest shareholders. Additional information regarding the directed share issue will be announced through a separate press release in connection with this press release and will be available at: https://investors.scibase.se/en/releases

About Skin Barrier Dysfunction

Skin barrier dysfunction is a key contributing factor to a wide range of skin disorders - including atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, ichthyosis, rosacea, and even acne. Estimates suggest that over 500 million people globally are affected by conditions in which skin barrier impairment plays a central role.

Estimated global prevalence by condition includes:

Atopic dermatitis (eczema): ~223 million 1)

~223 million Psoriasis: ~125 million 2)

~125 million Rosacea: ~400 million (many with impaired barrier function)3)

Additionally, a wide range of cosmetic and subclinical skin concerns-such as dryness, irritation, and product sensitivity-are linked to mild or temporary skin barrier disruption. These milder forms may affect over a billion people globally at some point in their lives.

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuantto the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 22.30 CEST on June 16, 2025.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle's current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett's esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

For further information please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO,

Phone. +46732069802

E-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 (0)73 856 42 65

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

1Global Report on Atopic Dermatitis - https://www.eczemacouncil.org/assets/docs/global-report-on-atopic-dermatitis-2022.pdf

2https://www.psoriasis.org/psoriasis-statistics/

3https://www.rosacea.org/rosacea-review/2018/summer/study-estimates-415-million-people-affected-by-rosacea-worldwide

