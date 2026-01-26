Anzeige
Montag, 26.01.2026
Gold über 5.000-USD-Marke: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht vermutlich erst ganz am Anfang
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
München
23.01.26 | 08:00
0,021 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 19:24 Uhr
123 Leser
SciBase: Change of date for publication of the year-end report for the financial year 2025

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") has resolved to postpone the publication of the year-end report for the financial year 2025 to March 13, 2026. The reason for the postponement is to align the trading restriction period with the ongoing rights issue, the subscription period of which ends today, January 26, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Høiland, Chairman of the Board, phone +45 612 207 30

Michael Colérus, Chief Financial Officer, phone +46 70 341 34 72

Certified Adviser (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Phone: +46 8 588 68 570,

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/change-of-date-for-publication-of-the-year-end-report-for-the-financial-year-2025,c4297953

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4297953/3898698.pdf

SciBase - PR (postpone year-
end report 2025) - final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-of-date-for-publication-of-the-year-end-report-for-the-financial-year-2025-302670269.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
