Bulletin from the annual general meeting in SciBase Holding AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the annual general meeting 2025 has been held in SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company"). The general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice to convene the meeting (which is available on the Company's website (www.scibase.com)).

The annual general meeting resolved:

to adopt the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet and the group profit and loss statement and the group balance sheet for the financial year 2024;

that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the year's result shall be carried forward;

to grant the board members and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2024;

that the board of directors shall consist of four ordinary members without deputy members and that a registered accounting firm shall be elected as auditor;

that the fees payable to the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting shall be SEK 404,000 for the chairman of the board and SEK 135,000 to each of the other ordinary board members (who are not employed by a larger shareholder in the Company) and that fees payable to the auditor is to be paid in accordance with approved invoices;

for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, to re-elect Jesper Høiland, Robert Molander and Diana Ferro as board members and to elect Anna Eriksrud as new board member, to re-elect Jesper Høiland as chairman of the board of directors and to elect the auditing firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the Company, with Magnus Lagerberg as auditor incharge;

to adopt principles for the appointment of a nomination committee;

to implement an incentive program consisting of a directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants for the fulfillment of the Company's obligations under the incentive program;

to amend the article of association to amend the limits of the Company's share capital and number of shares. Following the amendment, the share capital shall amount to at least SEK 16,914,781.65 and not more than SEK 67,659,126.60 and the number of shares shall be not less than 338,295,633 and not more than 1,353,182,532; and

to authorize the board of directors to increase the share capital through issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures. Through issuances resolved upon with support from the authorisation - with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights - the number of shares issued, or number of shares created in connection with exercise of warrants or conversion of convertibles, shall correspond to not more than a 30 per cent dilution of the share capital and the number of shares and votes in the Company after such issue(s).

Information regarding the newly elected board members' education, experience, assignments and independence can be found on the Company's website https://investors.scibase.se/sv/bolagsstyrning/bolagsstammor.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO

Phone: +46 732 069 802

E-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

