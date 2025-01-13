HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard (MA) - the global financial services company Monday announced that it has expanded its presence in West Africa by opening its first office in Accra, Ghana. This strategic move highlights Mastercard's dedication to supporting the country's expanding digital economy through the provision of innovative financial products and services tailored to the local market.Mastercard's establishment of an office in Accra reinforces its commitment to fostering stakeholder relationships and promoting Ghana and the region's digital economy and advance financial inclusion. This local presence aims to enhance collaboration, deliver tailored solutions, and drive a positive impact on the country's financial ecosystem.MA's efforts in Ghana include partnerships with fintechs and banks to enhance cross-border payments, expand digital services, and empower underserved communities. Initiatives like the Fintech and Cyber Resilience Forums further strengthen the financial ecosystem through collaboration and innovation.The Accra office strengthens Mastercard's West African presence, advancing its commitment to a sustainable African digital economy.MA is currently trading at $504.82 or 0.03% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX