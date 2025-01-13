T-Mobile Supports Southern California As Devastating Wildfires Impact Region

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / T-Mobile

If you are a customer impacted by the Southern California fires, we are thinking of you and we're ready to support you.

We are offering unlimited talk, text and data to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers in impacted areas who don't already have it and we've increased data allotments for Mint and Ultra Mobile customers. More details below.

T-Mobile Starlink Direct-to-Cellular service over impacted areas of Southern California has now enabled basic texting, including to 911, and delivering wireless emergency alerts.

Free relief supplies, Wi-Fi, charging options and more will be at select stores and other locations as conditions allow. These are open to the public. Current location: T-Mobile Freemont & Huntington retail store: 1318 Huntington Dr., South Pasadena, CA 91030 Malibu Pavilions : 29211 Heathercliff Rd., Malibu, CA 90265 Malibu Bluffs Park : 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, CA 90265 Malibu Equestrian Park from 10AM-4PM PT on Monday 1/13: 6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu, CA 90265 See below for other locations that change daily.

Some stores are temporarily closed or operating on reduced hours so please visit our store locator for updates.

We continue to update our newsroom post with the latest information often - see below.

Update: January 13, 2025

Network and First Responder Support Updates

As wildfires continue, T-Mobile teams are working to get crucial connectivity restored where safety allows. Here's the latest:

Our team continues to deploy heavy-duty mobile equipment, including Satellite Cell on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs) and Satellite Cell on Wheels (SatCOWs) in impacted areas. The vehicles and equipment provide increased connectivity for first responders and communities in the areas of: Pacific Palisades at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 23 and Station 69 Multiple locations along the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Floras and Topanga Beach between Pacific Palisades and Malibu Several sites in Altadena including Loma Alta Park and near E Altadena Dr. and Lake Ave.

The team is deploying generators, VSATs (Very Small Aperture Terminals that are portable satellite solutions) and microwave equipment (provides fast data speeds and large capacity over shorter distances) to restore connectivity where the fire damaged local fiber connections and permanent generators.

Our teams have been providing first responders on the fires' frontlines activated devices and eSIMs with T-Priority and Wireless Priority Service to give first responders faster 5G speeds more consistently and the highest priority ensuring that emergency communications move to the front of the line during times of high traffic.

We're continuing to set up Wi-Fi routers to provide high-speed data to numerous locations, including but not limited to: Incident Command Posts in Zuma Beach and The Rose Bowl to support first responders including Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Police Department, Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department, CAL FIRE and California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) City of Pasadena at City Hall and Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Community lifelines including local grocery



Community Support Update

Any member of the community is welcome to stop by the following locations where T-Mobile continues to offer free Wi-Fi connectivity and device charging 24/7. Please check back for updates as locations may change.

T-Mobile Freemont & Huntington retail store: 1318 Huntington Dr., South Pasadena, CA 91030

Malibu Pavilions : 29211 Heathercliff Rd., Malibu, CA 90265

Malibu Bluffs Park: 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, CA 90265

Today, we will be providing charging, Wi-Fi and handing out charging supplies as needed at:

Malibu Equestrian Park from 10AM-4PM PT: 6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu, CA 90265

We're continuing our work to support American Red Cross and other organizations with Wi-Fi and charging.



