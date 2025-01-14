SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK), a Japanese electrical and electronic equipment maker, announced late Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Amazon Web Services or AWS, affiliated to Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), to collaborate in data center and cloud services businesses.With the collaboration, the company aims to strengthen data utilization solutions through its Serendie digital platform and realizing a sustainable society by reducing the carbon footprint of data centers.According to Mitsubishi Electric, starting the consideration of strategic collaboration will accelerate and expand its initiatives by leveraging AWS's extensive technologies and insights in cloud computing and generative AI. With this, it could quickly realize innovative data utilization solutions and modernize internal IT infrastructures.Mitsubishi Electric said it will work on the development of AI platforms for integration into Serendie, use AI to streamline business processes and decision-making across the organization, and use AWS educational programs to develop personnel well-versed in digital transformation (DX) and innovative approaches.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX