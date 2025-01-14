LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group (SMIN.L) said Clare Scherrer, CFO, has informed the Board of her decision to retire. She will remain as CFO until 31 January 2025, and will continue to support a smooth and orderly handover through first half of fiscal 2025 results until she leaves on 30 April 2025. Julian Fagge, currently President of Smiths Interconnect, has been appointed as CFO and as an Executive Director. He will take on his new responsibilities with effect from 1 February 2025.Smiths Group said it is upgrading guidance for full-year organic revenue growth to 6-8%, from the previously increased 5-7% guidance, and above medium-term organic revenue growth target. Guidance on operating profit margin is unchanged at a 40-60 basis point expansion in fiscal 2025, underpinning confidence in delivering the Group's medium-term margin target, supported by delivery of the Acceleration Plan.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX