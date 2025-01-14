LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Retail Ltd, a joint venture between Ocado Group plc and Marks & Spencer Group plc, issued trading statement for the 13 weeks to 1st December 2024. Fourth quarter retail revenue grew by 17.5% to 715.8 million pounds. Volumes on Ocado.com grew 17.0% year-on-year. The Group said the performance was driven by active customer base growth of 12.1%, now at 1.1 million active customers, and greater frequency.Full year retail revenue grew by 13.9% to 2.69 billion pounds. Volumes on Ocado.com grew by 12.9%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX