Dienstag, 14.01.2025
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
WKN: 908606 | ISIN: SE0000115107 | Ticker-Symbol: KU4
Frankfurt
14.01.25
08:17 Uhr
25,150 Euro
-1,350
-5,09 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2025 10:00 Uhr
33 Leser
VBG GROUP AB: Ola Hermansson Appointed Division CEO of Truck & Trailer Equipment

Finanznachrichten News

VBG Group has announced the appointment of Ola Hermansson as the new Division CEO of Truck & Trailer Equipment (TTE).

Ola Hermansson, who has lead VBG Group Truck Equipment operations to date, brings 30 years of leadership experience in the automotive industry. Ola holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Luleå University of Technology.

- I'm pleased to hand over the role of Division CEO to Ola Hermansson. With his extensive experience of leading global teams and managing business projects in the automotive sector, he is exceptionally well-suited for this position. I am confident that Ola will drive profitable growth and international expansion for Truck & Trailer Equipment, says Anders Erkén, President and CEO of VBG Group. Anders, who previously served as Division CEO of the division Truck & Trailer Equipment, will now focus on the group's strategic development initiatives going forward.

Ola Hermansson joined the division Truck & Trailer Equipment within VBG Group in 2020 and his previously career includes senior leadership positions at Saab Automobile, AB Volvo and CEVT AB. Ola has been responsible for leading global body structure projects, vehicle program development and for teams in multiple regions including, France, India, North America, Japan and China.

- It is a great honor and motivation for me to take over the responsibility for the division Truck & Trailer Equipment. My focus will be to further develop the business globally and achieve long-term profitable growth. I believe in in the strength of our brands, the importance of clear communication, and maintaining responsiveness towards our customers and within our organization, says Ola Hermansson.

Ola Hermansson will assume the role of Division CEO of Truck & Trailer Equipment on January 14, 2025.

Truck and Trailer Equipment
Truck & Trailer Equipment develops and manufactures trailer couplings for heavy trucks, automatic snow chains for commercial vehicles, sliding roofs for tarpaulin-covered trailers and sliding bow roofs for railway wagons. The division has approximately 400 employees and accounts for almost a third of the total VBG Group turnover.

Contact
Anders Erkén
President & CEO VBG Group
Telephone: +46 521 27 77 88
E-mail: anders.erken@vbggroup.com

About Us
VBG Group AB (publ), domiciled in Vänersborg, is the Parent company of an international engineering Group with wholly owned companies in Europe, North America, Brazil, South Africa, India, Australia and China. The Group's operations are divided into three divisions - Truck & Trailer Equipment, Mobile Thermal Solutions and Ringfeder Power Transmission - with products that are marketed under strong, well-known brands. VBG Group AB's Series B share was introduced on the stock exchange in 1987 and is listed today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

Image Attachments
Ola Hermansson

