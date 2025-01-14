Arjo AB: Joacim Lindoff leaving position as President & CEO of Arjo

The Board of Directors of Arjo and Joacim Lindoff have come to an agreement which implicates Joacim leaving his position as President & CEO of Arjo, a role he has held since 2017. Niclas Sjöswärd, currently CFO of Arjo, has been appointed interim President & CEO. The process of recruiting a new CEO will be initiated immediately.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Joacim for the period of close to eight years that we have had the opportunity to work together. Arjo has since its spinoff developed into a company with a solid foundation under Joacim's leadership. However, work remains to further develop the company to its full potential and the Board of Directors believe that now is a good time for a new CEO to step in and lead Arjo going forward.

Due to the above, the Capital Markets Update planned for January 30th in Stockholm, Sweden, has been postponed. Arjo will present the year-end report 2024 and 2025 outlook at a teleconference on January 30th. More information on this will be communicated separately.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Malmquist, Chairman of the Board

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communications & Public Relations

+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com

This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on January 14, 2025.

