Bionoid Pharma, Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Growth Strategy for 2025

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("Bionoid") (OTC PINK:BINP) is pleased to provide a corporate update as it looks ahead to a promising year in 2025. The company remains committed to its strategic growth plan, which centers on acquiring revenue-positive e-commerce websites and integrating advanced AI technology to drive expansion in the health and wellness sector.

Bionoid's proprietary AI Maverick Intel platform will play a pivotal role in the company's growth strategy. This cutting-edge AI-driven marketing system is designed to enhance customer engagement, optimize advertising efficiency, and deliver tailored user experiences. By leveraging AI Maverick Intel, Bionoid aims to maximize the potential of its e-commerce platforms and solidify its position as an innovator in the industry.

"Our vision for 2025 is focused on scaling our operations through strategic acquisitions and harnessing the power of AI technology," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma, Inc. "AI Maverick Intel is a cornerstone of our strategy, enabling us to deliver unparalleled customer experiences while driving sustainable growth and profitability."

Bionoid plans to expand its portfolio with high-value, revenue-generating e-commerce websites in the health and wellness sector, ensuring each acquisition aligns with its long-term objectives. The company is confident its continued focus on innovation and strategic execution will deliver strong results for its stakeholders in the coming year.

About Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. is a forward-thinking health and wellness company dedicated to expanding its revenue streams and brand presence through strategic acquisitions and advanced AI technology. Its proprietary AI Maverick platform supports the company's mission to deliver innovative, AI-driven solutions that foster customer loyalty, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

