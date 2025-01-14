Anzeige
National Health Investors: NHI Mourns Loss of Joe Wakham, Jr.

Finanznachrichten News

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / It is with great sorrow that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) acknowledges the loss of our long-time colleague and great friend, Joe Wakham. Joe was with NHI for 16 years and his personality and influence is woven into the cultural fabric of our Company.

Joe started with NHI as an accountant in 2009. Joe distinguished himself as our Director of Financial Reporting and is considered the "father" of the NHI supplemental report as it is crafted today. Joe also volunteered for many of the early information technology projects we had due to his love and understanding of technology. Joe was promoted to Assistant Controller in November 2019 and became our Controller and Vice President in June 2020.

In addition to his numerous contributions to NHI, Joe was active in the local community serving as an Elder at the North Boulevard Church of Christ and President of the BoroDash, a Murfreesboro Thanksgiving tradition that raises money for charity. Joe was devoted to his wife, Anna, his three children Chloe, Clark and Cole, his family, NHI and Murfreesboro and he will be sorely missed.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
