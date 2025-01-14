SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services or AWS, affiliated to Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), announced Tuesday the launch of the AWS Mexico (Central) Region. AWS also said it is planning to invest more than $5 billion in Mexico over 15 years.AWS data centers located in Mexico can be used by developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, for running their applications and serving end users.Further, AWS has also launched a $300,000 AWS InCommunities Fund in Queretaro to help local groups, schools, and organizations initiate new community projects.According to the company, the construction and ongoing operation of the new AWS Region will add around $10 billion to Mexico's gross domestic product or GDP and support an average of more than 7,000 full-time equivalent jobs at external businesses annually.With the AWS Mexico (Central) Region, AWS has 114 Availability Zones across 36 geographic regions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX