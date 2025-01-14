WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN), a company in the development of high-performance microdisplays and optical systems, Tuesday announced a $2 million follow-on production order for its Brillian AMLCD microdisplays. These microdisplays will be used in rotary and fixed-wing pilot helmet-mounted displays, a critical component in defense and aviation systems.This follow-on order is part of an ongoing multi-year program, underscoring Kopin's ability to produce complex microdisplay technologies for mission-critical applications. The company noted that the full-color Brillian displays offer pilots enhanced visual recognition of critical data and information needed to complete missions.KOPN is currently trading at $1.19 up 1.70 percent or $0.02 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX