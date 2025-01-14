Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Canada's premier Bitcoin-backed strategy LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional 7 Bitcoin. This purchase reinforces the Company's strategic focus on expanding its Bitcoin-backed infrastructure and increasing shareholder value.

Key Highlights:

Bitcoin Holdings Bolstered : LQWD now holds ~148 Bitcoin, equivalent to 14.8 billion Satoshis (Sats), positioning the Company as one of the most Bitcoin-centric public companies in the world.

: LQWD now holds ~148 Bitcoin, equivalent to 14.8 billion Satoshis (Sats), positioning the Company as one of the most Bitcoin-centric public companies in the world. Debt-Free Financial Strength : The Company remains entirely debt-free, with all Bitcoin holdings unencumbered, reflecting a strong financial foundation.

: The Company remains entirely debt-free, with all Bitcoin holdings unencumbered, reflecting a strong financial foundation. Yield-Generating Strategy: LQWD earns a yield on its Bitcoin holdings by deploying them on its highly scalable Lightning Network infrastructure, enabling low-cost, instant global transactions and generating Bitcoin-denominated fees.

Bitcoin First Approach

LQWD is uniquely positioned as a public market pure-play focused on Bitcoin as both a store-of-value and a medium of exchange. The Company's strategy leverages Bitcoin's potential across financial systems while maintaining a corporate treasury centered on Bitcoin accumulation, with a continued commitment to this approach. This strategic focus enhances shareholder value by increasing the intrinsic value of each share, ensuring long-term alignment with Bitcoin's growth trajectory and the expansion of the Company's leading Lightning Network infrastructure.

Advancing Bitcoin-Per-Share Metrics

A cornerstone of LQWD's corporate treasury playbook is its commitment to increasing its Bitcoin-Per-Share (BTC/share) metric. Currently, LQWD ranks as the 4th highest Bitcoin-Per-Share holder in the Canadian public markets at 0.00000784 BTC/share, trailing only Hut 8 Mining, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Galaxy Digital Holdings (source). Globally, LQWD is ranked 23rd in Bitcoin-Per-Share metrics (source), a testament to its disciplined Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Generating Yield on the Lightning Network

LQWD's infrastructure powers instant, low-cost global payments via the Bitcoin Lightning Network. By utilizing Bitcoin as an operating asset, the Company drives market expansion, promotes Lightning Network adoption, and supports the broader Bitcoin ecosystem. For every transaction routed, LQWD earns a small fee paid in Bitcoin Satoshi's. While these fees are currently modest, growing adoption is expected to increase their value, reinforcing LQWD's commitment to expanding its market share and network presence.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-based, publicly traded company committed to expanding its Bitcoin Lightning Network transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand services. By leveraging enterprise-grade infrastructure, LQWD supports the rapid growth of the Lightning Network and delivers scalable solutions for the open payments market. With ~148 Bitcoin in its treasury and a debt-free status, LQWD is focused on enhancing shareholder value through its innovative Bitcoin accumulation strategy and yield-generating operations.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237153

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.