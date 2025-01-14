Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Liang Lin as the new Chief Executive Officer of NuGen.

Liang is the founder and CEO of Sol-Millennium Medical Group ("SolM"), an organization committed to transforming the medical device sector through innovative approaches and a strong focus on patient safety. He initiated the SolM project in Shanghai, motivated by a vision to enhance health outcomes for patients globally. His unwavering commitment to innovation has led to the development of advanced medical devices that not only meet but exceed industry standards. Under Liang's dynamic leadership, SolM has made significant strides in expanding its international footprint. The organization has successfully penetrated the North American and Brazilian markets through strategic acquisitions, including Inviro Medical Inc. and Medica Brazil. Additionally, SolM has established offices across Europe and the Middle East, allowing the company to address a diverse range of healthcare needs and adapt to the unique challenges of various healthcare systems. To support its ambitious growth objectives, SolM has invested heavily in research and development, creating state-of-the-art facilities in both Asia and Europe. This commitment to R&D has enabled the company to build a robust pipeline of innovative products poised to make a significant impact on the medical device industry.

Liang will leverage his extensive knowledge and experience in the medical device field to drive innovation and growth at NuGen. His thorough understanding of industry trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements will enable the company to navigate the complexities of the market effectively. With his guidance, NuGen is expected to flourish, capitalizing on new opportunities and expanding its product offerings. Liang's strong leadership abilities position him to inspire and energize the team at NuGen, promoting a culture of collaboration and excellence.

Liang joined the Company's board of directors in September 2024 concurrently with the closing of Sol-M's strategic investment in NuGen.

"As NuGen's Chairman, over the past 4 months, I have been actively working with management to further understand InsuJet'sTM production capabilities in order to meet anticipated global demand in 2025. With this challenge, along with the Company being properly capitalized, I am honoured to assume the role of CEO. My goal is to leverage my experience and grow sales worldwide. I am confident that my expertise in the medical device industry will serve us very well and my object will be met," commented Liang Lin, Chairman and CEO of NuGen.

The Company would like to extend its gratitude to Karen Dunlap, NuGen's former Interim Chief Executive Officer, who led the Company through this transition period. Ms. Dunlap will continue to be involved in the Company in her roles as a director and Chief Customer Officer.

About NuGen

NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously. The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics. InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

For further information, please visit:

Websites: www.insujet.com, and www.nugenmd.com

Instagram: @NuGenMD

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237155

SOURCE: NuGen Medical Devices Inc.