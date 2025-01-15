Borussia Dortmund's stock experienced significant volatility following the announcement of Donyell Malen's departure to Aston Villa. The share price declined by more than 5% in after-hours trading, settling at €2.99, despite showing a modest 0.6% gain to €3.12 during the previous XETRA trading session. The transfer agreement includes a base fee of approximately €25 million, with potential performance-based bonuses reaching up to €5 million. The 24-year-old Dutch forward, who contributed to 59 goals across 132 competitive matches since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, leaves the club with immediate effect.

Financial Outlook

Despite recent market fluctuations, analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Borussia Dortmund's financial trajectory, setting an average price target of €6.00 per share. The company's latest quarterly results revealed a revenue increase of nearly 5% to €107.33 million, though earnings per share decreased from €0.47 to €0.01. Looking ahead, financial experts project a dividend increase from €0.060 to €0.070 per share for the current fiscal year, with earnings per share expected to reach €0.205 by 2025.

Ad

Fresh Borussia Dortmund GmbH information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Borussia Dortmund GmbH analysis...