LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a British recruitment company, reported that its second quarter group net fees decreased by 12% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. On an actual basis, net fees decreased by 15% year-on-year, due to a strengthening of sterling versus the Australian Dollar and Euro.Group consultant headcount decreased by 2% in the quarter, mainly in the UK, and by 15% year-on-year.The company expects a pre-exceptional operating profit of around 25 million pounds for the first half of the year, which is towards the lower end of the consensus range.The company said it has maintained good levels of productivity through the second quarter, believes overall consultant headcount capacity is appropriate for current market conditions, and therefore expects it to remain broadly stable in third quarter of 2025.At a Group level there are no material working-day effects in the second-half of fiscal year 2025. However, Easter falls entirely in the fourth quarter, while in fiscal year 2024 it was evenly split between the third quarter and fourth quarter. It expects this to have a about 1% positive impact on year-on-year net fee growth in third quarter of fiscal year 2025, with a corresponding about 1% headwind to fourth quarter of 2025.