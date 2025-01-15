HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco said it has been awarded a new contract to support soldier readiness and performance within the US Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. The estimated total value is $247 million if all options are exercised. The contract starts immediately and has an eight-month base period plus four one-year option periods.Serco and its contract partners will support the US Army's initiative to enhance soldier readiness, significantly reduce injury rates, and streamline rehabilitation post-injury. Also, Serco will provide training support to 45 US Army brigades at 15 locations across the United States.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX