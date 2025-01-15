NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Wednesday announced the sale of 700 million shares in Haleon Plc (HLN), a British multinational consumer healthcare company, at 357 pence per share or approximately $4.36 per share, raising around 2.50 billion pounds or approximately $3.05 billion.As a result, Pfizer's total interest in Haleon will be reduced from around 15 percent to approximately 7.3 percent.Pfizer will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering and no shares are being sold or issued by Haleon.The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on January 17.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX