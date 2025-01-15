Zoom Out Productions: Body of Water' Docks at Gravitas Ventures Following Award-Winning Festival Run

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, has acquired worldwide rights to Body of Water, a powerful psychological thriller produced by Zoom Out Productions LLC, a BIPOC woman-owned production company. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Terrisha "TK" Kearse, the film reveals the gripping story of a man taking justice into his own hands after suffering a deep tragedy at the hands of those he should be able to trust. The film dives head-first into the dynamics of the human experience from love and family to prejudice and racism.

With stellar performances by David Wendell Boykins, Kiya Roberts, and a breakout debut performance from Dallas Schaefer, Body of Water won the Best Indie Feature Award at the 2023 Remember The Future Cannes World Film Festival in December. Its U.S. premiere at the 2024 American Black Film Festival further cemented its status as an indie standout.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gravitas Ventures, bringing this compelling story to audiences worldwide," said Tara Carbajal co-owner of Zoom Out Productions. "Terrisha Kearse's direction and the cast's remarkable performances make this a must-see that really hits home for so many people."

Gravitas will introduce the film to global markets, taking this high-stakes thought-provoking storytelling to broad audiences.

###

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Amber Bolden, amber@emboldenconsultingllc.com

About Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures is a leading all-rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent Gravitas Venture releases include Deep Fear, Slotherhouse, Padre Pio, Gringa, The Pez Outlaw, Downwind, Mack & Rita, The King's Daughter, Queen Bees, Our Friend, Vanguard, The Secret: Dare to Dream. For more information, please visit www.gravitasventures.com and follow @GravitasVOD on X and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Toronto, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City and Cleveland. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel with broadcast distribution across 10+ countries and available globally through multiple OTT platforms;IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world's premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, the leader in sports wagering, Esports and gaming content; GameTV , the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; andHDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. For more information, visitwww.anthemse.com

SOURCE: Zoom Out Productions

View the original press release on accesswire.com