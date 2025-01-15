Konica Minolta Sensing Europe B.V.: Konica Minolta Introduces the CM-3700A Plus: A New Standard in Colour Measurement

NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Konica Minolta has launched the CM-3700A Plus, its latest flagship spectrophotometer, designed to meet the highest demands for precision and reliability in colour measurement. This advanced model builds on the success of the globally recognised CM-3700A and is tailored for industries requiring rigorous colour management, including automotive, electronics, cosmetics, paints, plastics, and textiles.

The CM-3700A Plus introduces significant innovations to ensure world-class performance:

Unmatched Accuracy: The device delivers exceptional measurement precision, particularly for challenging applications such as black colour measurement. It achieves an inter-instrument agreement of ?E*ab 0.08 or less, making it ideal for use across multiple instruments or locations in supply chains. This ensures consistent and reliable colour data, even in complex workflows. Advanced Functionality: The new built-in camera viewfinder simplifies sample positioning, allowing users to save images alongside measurement data for improved traceability. The addition of a sample thermometer enables simultaneous colour and temperature measurement, enhancing the accuracy of quality control processes. Improved Efficiency: The CM-3700A Plus supports simultaneous SCI (Specular Component Included) and SCE (Specular Component Excluded) measurements, halving the measurement time compared to its predecessor. Equipped with environmental sensors to monitor temperature and humidity, the device ensures highly consistent and dependable results. User-Friendly Design: With a spacious transmittance chamber for easier sample handling, accessory storage, and robust stainless steel construction, the CM-3700A Plus is both practical and durable. It is designed to maintain accuracy and reliability over long-term use, even under fluctuating environmental conditions.

Manufactured in Japan under rigorous quality standards, the CM-3700A Plus features Wavelength Analysis & Adjustment (WAA) technology, which compensates for external factors like ambient temperature changes. This innovation ensures stable, long-term performance, between yearly service.

For enhanced data management, the CM-3700A Plus is fully compatible with Konica Minolta's SpectraMagic NX2 software. This tool offers extensive capabilities for colour data classification, communication within supply chains, and advanced reporting. A premium licence includes features like daily instrument monitoring to ensure peak operational performance.

By combining innovation with a commitment to customer value, Konica Minolta continues to lead the global colour measurement market. The CM-3700A Plus reaffirms the company's dedication to supporting industries where colour precision is essential for quality and productivity.

For the complete press release, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.eu/eu-en/news/cm-3700a-plus-launch

For detailed product information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.eu/eu-en/hardware/measuring-instruments/colour-measurement/benchtop-spectrophotometers/cm-3700aplus

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598723/Konica_Minolta.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440569/5117540/Konica_Minolta_Logo.jpg

