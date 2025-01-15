Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857929 | ISIN: JP3300600008 | Ticker-Symbol: KPI1
Tradegate
13.01.25
18:50 Uhr
3,857 Euro
-0,105
-2,65 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KONICA MINOLTA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONICA MINOLTA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8563,93114:00
3,8563,93314:00
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 13:48 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Konica Minolta Sensing Europe B.V.: Konica Minolta Introduces the CM-3700A Plus: A New Standard in Colour Measurement

Finanznachrichten News

NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Konica Minolta has launched the CM-3700A Plus, its latest flagship spectrophotometer, designed to meet the highest demands for precision and reliability in colour measurement. This advanced model builds on the success of the globally recognised CM-3700A and is tailored for industries requiring rigorous colour management, including automotive, electronics, cosmetics, paints, plastics, and textiles.

CM-3700A Plus Benchtop Spectrophotometer

The CM-3700A Plus introduces significant innovations to ensure world-class performance:

  1. Unmatched Accuracy: The device delivers exceptional measurement precision, particularly for challenging applications such as black colour measurement. It achieves an inter-instrument agreement of ?E*ab 0.08 or less, making it ideal for use across multiple instruments or locations in supply chains. This ensures consistent and reliable colour data, even in complex workflows.
  2. Advanced Functionality: The new built-in camera viewfinder simplifies sample positioning, allowing users to save images alongside measurement data for improved traceability. The addition of a sample thermometer enables simultaneous colour and temperature measurement, enhancing the accuracy of quality control processes.
  3. Improved Efficiency: The CM-3700A Plus supports simultaneous SCI (Specular Component Included) and SCE (Specular Component Excluded) measurements, halving the measurement time compared to its predecessor. Equipped with environmental sensors to monitor temperature and humidity, the device ensures highly consistent and dependable results.
  4. User-Friendly Design: With a spacious transmittance chamber for easier sample handling, accessory storage, and robust stainless steel construction, the CM-3700A Plus is both practical and durable. It is designed to maintain accuracy and reliability over long-term use, even under fluctuating environmental conditions.

Manufactured in Japan under rigorous quality standards, the CM-3700A Plus features Wavelength Analysis & Adjustment (WAA) technology, which compensates for external factors like ambient temperature changes. This innovation ensures stable, long-term performance, between yearly service.

For enhanced data management, the CM-3700A Plus is fully compatible with Konica Minolta's SpectraMagic NX2 software. This tool offers extensive capabilities for colour data classification, communication within supply chains, and advanced reporting. A premium licence includes features like daily instrument monitoring to ensure peak operational performance.

By combining innovation with a commitment to customer value, Konica Minolta continues to lead the global colour measurement market. The CM-3700A Plus reaffirms the company's dedication to supporting industries where colour precision is essential for quality and productivity.

For the complete press release, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.eu/eu-en/news/cm-3700a-plus-launch
For detailed product information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.eu/eu-en/hardware/measuring-instruments/colour-measurement/benchtop-spectrophotometers/cm-3700aplus

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598723/Konica_Minolta.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440569/5117540/Konica_Minolta_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Nina Monceaux
European Marketing Manager
Marketing Department
nina.monceaux@seu.konicaminolta.eu

Konica Minolta Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/konica-minolta-introduces-the-cm-3700a-plus-a-new-standard-in-colour-measurement-302351758.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.