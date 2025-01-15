WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup (C) reported fourth quarter net income of $2.9 billion, compared to a net loss of $1.8 billion in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the higher revenues, lower expenses and lower cost of credit. Profit per share was $1.34 compared to a loss of $1.16 per share, primarily reflecting the higher net income. The company noted that, excluding notable items, earnings per share would have been $0.84 in the prior-year period. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter revenues were $19.6 billion compared to $17.4 billion, last year. Total Citigroup revenues - excluding divestiture-related impacts was $19.58 billion, up 12%. Analysts on average had estimated $19.51 billion in revenue. Revenues increased 12%, on a reported basis, driven by growth in each of Citi's businesses and the smaller impact from the currency devaluation in Argentina, partially offset by a decline in All Other. Excluding the impact of the Argentina currency devaluation and divestiture-related impacts in both periods, revenues were up 7%.For 2025, Citigroup expects reported revenues in a range of $83.5 billion - $84.5 billion. Revenue ex-divestitures are projected in a range of $83.5 billion - $84.5 billion. Citi said it continues to drive towards higher returns - targeting a range of 10-11% in 2026. The company noted that it remains committed to continuing to improve returns beyond the medium-term.The Board of Directors has authorized a $20 billion common share repurchase program. Citigroup said $1.5 billion of common share repurchases are planned for first quarter of 2025.Shares of Citigroup are up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX